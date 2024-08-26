Interoperability Through Partnerships: The Vital Role of Toxic Swell in CBRN Defense

Participants in Toxic Swell prepare and train for CBRN warfare on 05 Aug 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii. Toxic Swell 2024 brought together military personnel from across the forces, members of the Air National Guard, Marines, Active and Reserve Air Force engaged in diverse training, including CBRN Reconnaissance & Surveillance, combat tactics, AERS platform operations, gas chamber drills, and science-based CBRNE threat education, ensuring comprehensive preparedness to ensure our teams are prepared for any threat in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 18:19
|Location:
|US
