Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interoperability Through Partnerships: The Vital Role of Toxic Swell in CBRN Defense

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Wing

    Participants in Toxic Swell prepare and train for CBRN warfare on 05 Aug 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii. Toxic Swell 2024 brought together military personnel from across the forces, members of the Air National Guard, Marines, Active and Reserve Air Force engaged in diverse training, including CBRN Reconnaissance & Surveillance, combat tactics, AERS platform operations, gas chamber drills, and science-based CBRNE threat education, ensuring comprehensive preparedness to ensure our teams are prepared for any threat in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935264
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-CO660-1521
    Filename: DOD_110534856
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperability Through Partnerships: The Vital Role of Toxic Swell in CBRN Defense, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toxic Swell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download