Hill AFB Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 opener

Staff Sgt. Andrea Arango Arroyave, 421st Fighter Generation Squadron, presents this special project she created during an eMentor course in conjunction with the Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP). This video provides an insightful overview of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from September 15th to October 15th. Discover the origins and significance of this month-long celebration, learn about the subtle differences between Latino and Hispanic identities, and explore more about how to maintain your Hispanic heritage while being away from home. (Video courtesy of Staff Sgt. Amari Hardgrave, 34th Fighter Generation Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935260
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-OD616-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534753
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
