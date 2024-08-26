Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVY Hype Video, CVW-7

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Part of the Navy Hype Videos Series for the Front Office of NAWDC that started early Aug 2024.
    These are based on the videos I am allowed to record or gather.
    Change and Additions can and will occur if new videos are recorded or gathered.
    If any changes are needed or alternate version required, please let me know.
    This is the CVW-7 portion
    Tim Klanderud x3799

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935259
    VIRIN: 240819-D-KF756-6157
    Filename: DOD_110534751
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: NEVADA, US

    This work, NAVY Hype Video, CVW-7, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVW-7
    F-18
    MH-60
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

