The 118th Force Support Squadron traveled to Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia Aug. 18-28 to train and improve on their deployable skills sets, and become better multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, and Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935255
|VIRIN:
|240828-Z-JT271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534648
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 118th FSS Enhances Deployable Skills in Savannah, by TSgt Anthony Agosti, MSgt Jeremy Cornelius and SSgt Roberto Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard