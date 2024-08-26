Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    118th FSS Enhances Deployable Skills in Savannah

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius and Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    The 118th Force Support Squadron traveled to Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia Aug. 18-28 to train and improve on their deployable skills sets, and become better multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti, Staff Sgt. Roberto Mercado, and Master Sgt. Jeremy Cornelius)

    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

