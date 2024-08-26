Part of the Navy Hype Videos Series for the Front Office of NAWDC that started early Aug 2024.
These are based on the videos I am allowed to record or gather.
Change and Additions can and will occur if new videos are recorded or gathered.
If any changes are needed or alternate version required, please let me know.
This is the CVW-5 portion
Tim Klanderud x3799
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935244
|VIRIN:
|240808-D-KF756-1280
|Filename:
|DOD_110534546
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVY Hype Video, CVW-5, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
