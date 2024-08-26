video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, particiapte in the Polar Bear Team Leader Academy on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 28, 2024. Polar Bear Team Leader Academy not only teaches a fundamental understanding of how to ensure deliberate and progressive training, but also increases awareness of Fort Drum programs designed to assist Soldiers and their families in times of crisis or need. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)