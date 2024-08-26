Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polar Bear Team Leader Academy

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, particiapte in the Polar Bear Team Leader Academy on Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 28, 2024. Polar Bear Team Leader Academy not only teaches a fundamental understanding of how to ensure deliberate and progressive training, but also increases awareness of Fort Drum programs designed to assist Soldiers and their families in times of crisis or need. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:15
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    warfighting
    Alpine
    Hertiage

