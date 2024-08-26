Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs two from lift boat 50 miles offshore from Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircraft aircrew medevacs a Merchant Marine Cadet offshore Galveston, Texas, August 28, 2024. The cadet was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935231
    VIRIN: 240726-G-HU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110534195
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sar
    Uscg
    texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download