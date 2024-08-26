3rd Infantry Division Best of the Best Competition 2024 Social Media Post Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 28, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition challenges squads from the 3rd ID by evaluating their physical, technical, and tactical skills under pressure and exhaustion, to select the top squad that will move on to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the next few months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)