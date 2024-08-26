3rd Infantry Division Best of the Best Competition 2024 Social Media Post Day 2

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 28, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition challenges squads from the 3rd ID by evaluating their physical, technical, and tactical skills under pressure and exhaustion, to select the top squad that will move on to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the next few months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
