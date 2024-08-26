2024 3rd ID Best of the Best: 3-5 Mile Run, Urban Lanes and H2F Workout

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 27, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the 3rd ID will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)