Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 27, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the 3rd ID will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935222
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-XS985-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110534102
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best: 3-5 Mile Run, Urban Lanes and H2F Workout, by SGT Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.