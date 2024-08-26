Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 3rd ID Best of the Best: 3-5 Mile Run, Urban Lanes and H2F Workout

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 27, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the 3rd ID will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Competition
    Best of the Best
    Rock of the Marne

