Department of the Air Force New Employee Orientation V.5 Part 1

This is part one of the fifth educational video designed for Department of the Air Force new employee orientation briefings. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935220
|VIRIN:
|240828-F-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110534094
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
