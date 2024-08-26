Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Gates Delivered to Buffalo's Black Rock Lock

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A new miter gate has been delivered to the Black Rock Lock, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, as part of a project to replace both sets of gates in the coming years, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 28, 2024. The gates are delivered and assembled at the lock to replace the existing gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original parts and of an antiquated design. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 11:48
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock

