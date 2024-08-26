New Gates Delivered to Buffalo's Black Rock Lock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935190" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A new miter gate has been delivered to the Black Rock Lock, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, as part of a project to replace both sets of gates in the coming years, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 28, 2024. The gates are delivered and assembled at the lock to replace the existing gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original parts and of an antiquated design. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)