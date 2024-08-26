New Gates Delivered to Buffalo's Black Rock Lock

A new miter gate has been delivered to the Black Rock Lock, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, as part of a project to replace both sets of gates in the coming years, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 28, 2024. The gates are delivered and assembled at the lock to replace the existing gates which were installed in 1912 and are mostly original parts and of an antiquated design. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935190
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533615
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
