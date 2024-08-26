Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 15

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode, RADM Waters is joined by the Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory Todd! They explore the recruiting challenges facing the Chaplain Corps and delve in to the vital roles and responsibilities of a Chaplain Officer and how they can support the overall recruiting mission.