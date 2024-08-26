In this episode, RADM Waters is joined by the Chief of Chaplains, RADM Gregory Todd! They explore the recruiting challenges facing the Chaplain Corps and delve in to the vital roles and responsibilities of a Chaplain Officer and how they can support the overall recruiting mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 11:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935184
|VIRIN:
|240814-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110533408
|Length:
|00:16:10
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 15, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.