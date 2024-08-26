In this episode, RADM Waters and NCC Totimeh are joined by FLTCM Delbert M. Terrell, Fleet Master Chief for Personnel, Manpower, and Training. We learn about FLTCM Terrell's experience and the current state of the Navy. Tune in to hear from two Sailors with over 70 years of combined Naval service discuss leadership.
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 13, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
