Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Eisenhower Barracks Construction B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    B-Roll footage of ongoing barracks construction at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Georgia, July 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935169
    VIRIN: 240716-A-GT965-4048
    Filename: DOD_110533304
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Eisenhower Barracks Construction B-Roll, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Savannah District
    barracks construction
    fort eisenhower
    Klinkenborg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download