    1st Brigade Combat Team VOLAR Barracks Walkthrough

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    A walkthrough of the 1st Brigade Combat Team VOLAR Barracks.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935146
    VIRIN: 240826-A-AW719-5578
    Filename: DOD_110532553
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Brigade Combat Team VOLAR Barracks Walkthrough, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

