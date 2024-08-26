Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Operations Support Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, members from each of the 5 flights of the 30th Operations Support Squadron speak on the mission of 30 OSS and their roles in assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935139
    VIRIN: 240815-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532365
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vandenberg
    mission
    ussf
    spaceport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download