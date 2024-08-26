Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Operations Support Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, members from each of the 5 flights of the 30th Operations Support Squadron speak on the mission of 30 OSS and their roles in assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)