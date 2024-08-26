In this iteration of the Spaceport Spotlight, members from each of the 5 flights of the 30th Operations Support Squadron speak on the mission of 30 OSS and their roles in assuring access to space. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935139
|VIRIN:
|240815-X-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532365
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.