Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Best of the Best Competition 2024 Social Media Post

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 27, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the 3rd ID will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935133
    VIRIN: 240827-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_110532308
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Best of the Best Competition 2024 Social Media Post, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Best of the Best Competition 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download