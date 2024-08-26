Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division competed in the 2024 3rd ID Best of the Best Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 27, 2024. The Best of the Best Competition tests squads’ physical, technical, and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the 3rd ID will advance to the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935133
|VIRIN:
|240827-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532308
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Best of the Best Competition 2024 Social Media Post, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
