240824-N-TO573-2001 Atlantic Ocean. (Aug. 24, 2024) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ordnance transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935132
|VIRIN:
|240824-N-TO573-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532282
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Truman's COMPTUEX, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.