    Drug Demand Reduction

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    An explanation of the random selection process used to identify military members for drug testing. The Drug Demand Reduction program uses Web Drug Testing Program (WebDTP) to generate the random selection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 17:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 935130
    VIRIN: 240731-F-AR459-8297
    Filename: DOD_110532261
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    AF
    DM
    DDR
    DMAFB

