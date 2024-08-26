An explanation of the random selection process used to identify military members for drug testing. The Drug Demand Reduction program uses Web Drug Testing Program (WebDTP) to generate the random selection. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 17:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|935130
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-AR459-8297
|Filename:
|DOD_110532261
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drug Demand Reduction, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.