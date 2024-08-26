240824-N-AM827-1001 (Aug. 24 2024) - The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Antoine Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935123
|VIRIN:
|240824-N-AM827-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110532156
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's COMPTUEX, by SA Antoine Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.