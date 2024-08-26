Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart VOLAR Barracks Construction B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Michael Ariola and Emily Klinkenborg

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    B-Roll footage of ongoing construction on the VOLAR Barracks at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia, June 25, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935099
    VIRIN: 240625-A-GT965-1066
    Filename: DOD_110531882
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart VOLAR Barracks Construction B-Roll, by Michael Ariola and Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Fort Stewart
    Savannah District
    VOLAR barracks
    Klinkenborg
    Volar Barracks Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download