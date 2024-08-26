Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC female leaders share thoughts, advice for Women's Equality Day

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On Women’s Equality Day we celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment and the brave men and women who fought for universal suffrage. The U.S. Department of Defense honors their efforts and the progress that has been made through its commitment to provide an inclusive atmosphere where individuals have equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

    Kimberly Conrad, public and congressional affairs chief, 1SG Audryann Renee Hood, ASC Headquarters Company First Sergeant, Meghan McAndrew, ASC ready and resilient division chief, and Erica Slattery, manpower division chief, shared their thoughts on women's equality and their advice to young women.

