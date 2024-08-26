Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





On this episode, we have an insightful conversation with two special guests from Navy Recruiting. Tune in to hear stories from Chief Navy Counselor Nicole White, and recent Naval Orientation Recruiting Unit graduate, Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Dustin Lykins and learn about the important work that shapes the future of our Navy.