On this episode, we have an insightful conversation with two special guests from Navy Recruiting. Tune in to hear stories from Chief Navy Counselor Nicole White, and recent Naval Orientation Recruiting Unit graduate, Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Dustin Lykins and learn about the important work that shapes the future of our Navy.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 14:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935089
|VIRIN:
|240603-N-GQ458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110531651
|Length:
|00:27:39
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters with Rear Admiral Waters - Episode 6, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.