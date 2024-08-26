U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, Col. Mark Howard, 55th Wing commander, and Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, provide comments at an EA-37B Compass Call delivery ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. This was the first delivery of the EA-37B to Air Combat Command and will give Airmen from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron their first opportunity to begin pilot mission planning and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|08.23.2024
|08.27.2024 14:42
|Interviews
|935083
|240823-F-NC038-9830
|DOD_110531605
|00:02:48
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|2
|2
This work, EA-37B Delivery: Leadership Interviews, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
