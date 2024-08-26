The USS Constitution: Promote, Preserve and Protect

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Munerah Alshehry, an electrician’s mate, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Bond, a damage controlman, discuss the mission of the USS Constitution in Boston, May 16, 2024. (DoD video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reina J. Delgado)
|05.16.2024
|08.27.2024 14:13
|Package
|935081
|240813-D-LM581-3001
|DOD_110531603
|00:04:02
|BOSTON, US
