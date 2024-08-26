2024 Savannah District Water Safety PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Ron Sturgeon, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, issued a Public Service Announcement on the number of lake fatalities during the 2024 fiscal year and reminded the community to play safe in, on, or around the water. Col. Sturgeon emphasized that wearing a life jacket is not just a precaution – it’s a life saver.



