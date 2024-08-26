Thracian Summer 2024: SrA Kelanni Lugo, Port Dawg

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelanni Lugo, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation technician, discusses the mission set of cargo load operations during Thracian Summer 2024, August 24, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Thracian Summer is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation training between the Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935056
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-TO537-1288
|Filename:
|DOD_110530922
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PLOVDIV, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
