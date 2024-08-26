Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Summer 2024: SrA Kelanni Lugo, Port Dawg

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelanni Lugo, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation technician, discusses the mission set of cargo load operations during Thracian Summer 2024, August 24, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Thracian Summer is a flying training deployment to enhance airdrop operations, aerial port operations and multi-ship flying formation training between the Bulgarian and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

