    Tennessee National Guard 250th Birthday Video for Socials

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Edgar Castro Palencia 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Today, August 17th, we honor our incredible journey and the dedicated Soldiers and Airmen who have made it all possible. We remain Always Ready, Always There! (U.S. Army National Guard video by ret. Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:30
    National Guard Bureau
    Tennessee National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always There

