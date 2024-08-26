Tennessee National Guard 250th Birthday Video for Socials

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935051" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Today, August 17th, we honor our incredible journey and the dedicated Soldiers and Airmen who have made it all possible. We remain Always Ready, Always There! (U.S. Army National Guard video by ret. Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)