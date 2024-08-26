Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officer Development School (ODS) Class 24060 Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Students from Officer Development School, Class 24060, at the Officer Training Command Newport, graduated July 12, 2024.

    Career advancement opportunities are waiting for you. TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935042
    VIRIN: 240712-D-MO673-6055
    Filename: DOD_110530706
    Length: 00:44:57
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Development School (ODS) Class 24060 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OTCNODS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download