Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 13-24 Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Students from Officer Candidate School, Class 13-24, at the Officer Training Command Newport, graduate July 12, 2024.

    Together, we are a stronger Family. GO NAVY!!

    Career advancement opportunities are waiting for you. TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935041
    VIRIN: 240712-D-MO673-7082
    Filename: DOD_110530690
    Length: 00:36:04
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 13-24 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    OTCN
    OTCNOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download