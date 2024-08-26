Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein AC-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop cargo for Thracian Summer 24

    BULGARIA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    United States Air Force Airmen load, prepare and drop cargo from C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base during Thracian Summer 2024, August 23, 2024, at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria. The C-130J aircraft is capable of quickly dropping tons of supplies via parachute in support of humanitarian and military missions. Exercises such as Thracian Summer increase the ability of the U.S. and its partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935036
    VIRIN: 240823-F-XR528-9881
    Filename: DOD_110530512
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: BG

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    ACE
    86th AW
    Partnerships
    435 AGOW
    Contingency Response

