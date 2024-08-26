Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: ROK, 15th MEU Recon Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges

    SUSEONG-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct live-fire ranges at Suseong-Ri, South Korea, Aug. 19-21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:35
    VIRIN: 240826-M-YF186-1001
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: SUSEONG-RI, KR

