B-Roll: ROK, 15th MEU Recon Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct live-fire ranges at Suseong-Ri, South Korea, Aug. 19-21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935035
|VIRIN:
|240826-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110530511
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|SUSEONG-RI, KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
