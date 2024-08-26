Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SsangYong 24 Teaser

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Yvonne Iwae)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 05:55
    Location: KR

    bilateral
    unilateral
    Ssangyong
    SY24

