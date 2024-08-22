LCID 2024 Small Business Panel 02: Lowering the Barriers for Small Business Entry for Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Luke Schultz, Director of Small Business Programs for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center moderates the second of three small business-related panels during Life Cycle Industry Days 2024. The panel discussion focused on lowering barriers for small business entry for success. Panel members consisted of subject matter experts from various government offices namely: Michael Hogan from the Secretary of the Air Force Acquisition Office, Brian McJilton from the Air Force Research Lab Small Business office, Ronald Hobbs from the Air Force Sustainment Center Small Business Office, Gregory Santiago and David Boris from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Roberto Acosta from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center Small Business Office, and Kelley Kiernan from the Defense Acquisition University. LCID 2024 ran from July 29 through July 31, and was held at the Dayton Ohio Convention Center, boasting record-setting attendance. The event featured a full slate of speakers, expert panels, vendor booths and an overview video of what reoptimization for Great Power Competition (GPC) means for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The 9th annual event brought together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian airmen and industry partners. During the three days, AFLCMC senior leaders engaged in 32 strategic small business meetings. "PEO Alley" displays allowed AFLCMC and Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) directorates the chance to advertise their latest technologies and successes. LCID 2024 focused on the Life Cycle Management Center’s future requirements, collaboration opportunities and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)