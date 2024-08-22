U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers land after conducting Bomber Task Force missions from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935002
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-SZ986-7722
|Filename:
|DOD_110529782
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit BTF night landings B-Roll, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
