    B-2 Spirit BTF night landings B-Roll

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers land after conducting Bomber Task Force missions from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit BTF night landings B-Roll, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

