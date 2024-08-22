U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. Marines with VMFA-225 are temporarily operating from MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, in support of forward deployed elements of the 15th MEU, as well as other operations and training in the region while integrated with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934998
|VIRIN:
|240813-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529738
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vikings Have Landed; VMFA-225 Arrives at MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.