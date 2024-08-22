Vikings Have Landed; VMFA-225 Arrives at MCAS Iwakuni

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), arrive at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. Marines with VMFA-225 are temporarily operating from MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, in support of forward deployed elements of the 15th MEU, as well as other operations and training in the region while integrated with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)