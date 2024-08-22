Drill Sgt. Ricardo Narvaez talks about his army story: why he joined, where he is from and what he does for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 14:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|934973
|VIRIN:
|240809-O-KP881-8648
|Filename:
|DOD_110529027
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DS Narvaez: Why I serve, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
