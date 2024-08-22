Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DS Narvaez: Why I serve

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sgt. Ricardo Narvaez talks about his army story: why he joined, where he is from and what he does for the Army.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934973
    VIRIN: 240809-O-KP881-8648
    Filename: DOD_110529027
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, DS Narvaez: Why I serve, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill Instructor
    Fires Center of Excellence
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    ValueofService

