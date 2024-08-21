Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 National Defense Industrial Association Patriot Award winner SrA Gavin Myrick, 21st CES structural journeyman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Congratulations to SrA Gavin Myrick, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, winner of the 2024 National Defense Industrial Association Patriot Award!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934970
    VIRIN: 240731-X-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528941
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 National Defense Industrial Association Patriot Award winner SrA Gavin Myrick, 21st CES structural journeyman, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Award
    Airman
    21st CES
    SBD 1
    National Defense Industrial Association Patriot Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download