Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Women Commanders of the 5th Combat Communications Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    The commanders within the 5th Combat Communications Group speak about the progression of women's equality and the importance of representation in leadership roles at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2024. For the first time in its history, the 5th CCG's leadership team has an all women-led roster of commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934969
    VIRIN: 240826-A-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528926
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Women Commanders of the 5th Combat Communications Group, by Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women equality
    Robins AFB
    5th CCG
    51st CBCS
    52nd CBCS
    5th CBCSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download