The Women Commanders of the 5th Combat Communications Group

The commanders within the 5th Combat Communications Group speak about the progression of women's equality and the importance of representation in leadership roles at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2024. For the first time in its history, the 5th CCG's leadership team has an all women-led roster of commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)