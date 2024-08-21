Video of August 20, 2024 Air Force Materiel Command Cross-Cultural Mentoring Session focusing on generation al differences.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|934935
|VIRIN:
|240829-F-JT962-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528237
|Length:
|01:29:28
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Generational Mosaic: Piecing together the Puzzle of Experience, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.