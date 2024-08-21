Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Generational Mosaic: Piecing together the Puzzle of Experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Video of August 20, 2024 Air Force Materiel Command Cross-Cultural Mentoring Session focusing on generation al differences.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 934935
    VIRIN: 240829-F-JT962-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528237
    Length: 01:29:28
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Generational Mosaic: Piecing together the Puzzle of Experience, by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentor
    generations
    DEI
    AFMC
    Cross-cultural mentoring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download