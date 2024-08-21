Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Women's Equality Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    On August 26th, we celebrate Women's Equality Day, a milestone in the ongoing journey towards gender parity. At NAVFAC Washington, women aren't just part of the workforce—they're essential drivers of innovation and progress to advance the mission of the agency and the Navy. Public Affairs spoke with Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias and several of the trailblazing women about today's observance.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 08:27
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    Engineering
    Facilities
    Construction
    U.S. Navy
    NAVFAC Washington

