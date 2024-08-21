On August 26th, we celebrate Women's Equality Day, a milestone in the ongoing journey towards gender parity. At NAVFAC Washington, women aren't just part of the workforce—they're essential drivers of innovation and progress to advance the mission of the agency and the Navy. Public Affairs spoke with Commanding Officer, Capt. Omarr Tobias and several of the trailblazing women about today's observance.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934931
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-AE927-8768
|Filename:
|DOD_110528180
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Women's Equality Day, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.