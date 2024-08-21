Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The National Guard recognizes Women's Equality Day

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard recognizes Women's Equality Day on the 104th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Aug. 26, 2024. The amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote and legal recognition as equal citizens. Women's Equality Day allows the National Guard to reflect on the continuing struggle for equality and the role of women in our ranks. The Guard continues to build a culture of equality and inclusion that leverages the power of diversity. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 06:54
    Location: US

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    women's equality day
    NGB
    ANG

