The National Guard recognizes Women's Equality Day on the 104th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Aug. 26, 2024. The amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote and legal recognition as equal citizens. Women's Equality Day allows the National Guard to reflect on the continuing struggle for equality and the role of women in our ranks. The Guard continues to build a culture of equality and inclusion that leverages the power of diversity. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)