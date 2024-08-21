Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio - Women's Equality Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester, 7th Mission Support Command chief of Public Affairs, sat with Sgt. Brayton Daniel, AFN Kaiserslautern broadcaster, to talk about Women's Equality Day Aug. 23, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In The Studio - Women's Equality Day, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Gender Equality
    Special Observance

