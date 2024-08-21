In The Studio - Women's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester, 7th Mission Support Command chief of Public Affairs, sat with Sgt. Brayton Daniel, AFN Kaiserslautern broadcaster, to talk about Women's Equality Day Aug. 23, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)