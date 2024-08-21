In The Studio - Women's Equality Day

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Forester, 7th Mission Support Command chief of Public Affairs, sat with Sgt. Brayton Daniel, AFN Kaiserslautern broadcaster, to talk about Women's Equality Day Aug. 23, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 03:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934912
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528075
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
