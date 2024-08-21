Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MDG prepares for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Medical Group prepare a presentation on their Virtual Reality medical training in preparation for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. The Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference provides emergency nursing professionals with education, networking opportunities, and access to the latest industry developments and best practices, enhancing their skills and knowledge in emergency care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 02:40
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference

