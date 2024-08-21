31st MDG prepares for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference

Members of the 31st Medical Group prepare a presentation on their Virtual Reality medical training in preparation for the Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. The Emergency Nurses Association Annual Conference provides emergency nursing professionals with education, networking opportunities, and access to the latest industry developments and best practices, enhancing their skills and knowledge in emergency care. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|08.09.2024
|08.26.2024 02:40
|Video Productions
|934907
|240809-F-JP321-6351
|DOD_110528031
|00:01:31
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
