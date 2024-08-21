Women of Misawa showcase the wide range of jobs and duties that are performed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. August 26th was declared Women’s Equality Day by Congress in 1973 and serves as a day to honor the women that paved the way for equal rights and opportunities both within and outside of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 01:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|934905
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-KM882-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527996
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s Equality Day: Airmen Leading the Way, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.