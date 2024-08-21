Women’s Equality Day: Airmen Leading the Way

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Women of Misawa showcase the wide range of jobs and duties that are performed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. August 26th was declared Women’s Equality Day by Congress in 1973 and serves as a day to honor the women that paved the way for equal rights and opportunities both within and outside of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)