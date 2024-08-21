Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day: Airmen Leading the Way

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.26.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Women of Misawa showcase the wide range of jobs and duties that are performed at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2024. August 26th was declared Women’s Equality Day by Congress in 1973 and serves as a day to honor the women that paved the way for equal rights and opportunities both within and outside of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 01:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 934905
    VIRIN: 240826-F-KM882-9001
    Filename: DOD_110527996
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    This work, Women’s Equality Day: Airmen Leading the Way, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Women’s Equality Day
    Pilot
    Intel
    Maintenance

