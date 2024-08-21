Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. National Guard state Adjutant Generals and distinguished visitors attend the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift, and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934892
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-VL138-1001
    Filename: DOD_110527711
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, TAG Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

