TAG Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial

U.S. National Guard state Adjutant Generals and distinguished visitors attend the National Guard Association of the United States Adjutant General Reception at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial in Grosse Pointe, Mich., on Aug. 23, 2024. The Grosse Pointe War Memorial exists to assist, uplift, and complement the metro Detroit area in its long history of honoring the military.
Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 20:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934892
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-VL138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527711
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
