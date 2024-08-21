Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Medical Command Change of Responsibility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Clark, Sgt. 1st Class Rodney Roldan and Sgt. Maria Henderson

    3d Medical Command Deployment Support

    Soldiers with the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Priest to Command Sgt. Maj. Todd R. Kaim at Gillem Enclave, Georgia, August 18, 2024. The ceremony officially concludes Command Sgt. Maj. Priest tenure as the senior non-commission officer for the 3rd MCDS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934887
    VIRIN: 240818-A-OQ602-5089
    Filename: DOD_110527511
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Medical Command Change of Responsibility, by SFC Steven Clark, SFC Rodney Roldan and SGT Maria Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    300 MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download