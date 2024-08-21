Soldiers with the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert T. Priest to Command Sgt. Maj. Todd R. Kaim at Gillem Enclave, Georgia, August 18, 2024. The ceremony officially concludes Command Sgt. Maj. Priest tenure as the senior non-commission officer for the 3rd MCDS.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934887
|VIRIN:
|240818-A-OQ602-5089
|Filename:
|DOD_110527511
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GILLEM ENCLAVE, GEORGIA, US
This work, 3d Medical Command Change of Responsibility, by SFC Steven Clark, SFC Rodney Roldan and SGT Maria Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
