TEST, this is a test of starlink upload for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Quang Ngai, Vietmnam. File size 700+ MB.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 07:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934885
|VIRIN:
|240801-N-GC639-1886
|Filename:
|DOD_110527359
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|LEGAZPI, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TEST TEST TEST, by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Test Instrument