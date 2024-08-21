U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct a long-range high frequency radio check in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia communicating to U.S. Marines on Camp Pendleton, California during exercise Koa Moana 24, Aug. 14, 2024. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 05:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934883
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-WH863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527252
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CHUUK, FM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Koa Moana 24: High Frequency Radio Check, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.